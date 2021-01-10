Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.25 or 0.99873576 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

