ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $42.35 million and approximately $201,718.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,076.25 or 0.99575046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00370563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00493198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00141240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002574 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00029126 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

