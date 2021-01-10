Reef (REEF) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $29.60 million and $4.35 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

