Refereum Market Cap Reaches $15.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $78,972.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

