Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Cap of $16.08 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.26 or 0.04305999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00307508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.