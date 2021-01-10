reflect.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $332,586.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $332,586.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

