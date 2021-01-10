Remme Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and DEx.top. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $190,620.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

