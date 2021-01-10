Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $378.57 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, DDEX and IDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $378.57 million and approximately $162.59 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Huobi Global, UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

