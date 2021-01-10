Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.38

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ren has a market cap of $338.16 million and approximately $115.04 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, UEX, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

