renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $483.97 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $38,035.74 or 1.00104746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $483.97 million and $27.64 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.45 or 0.00667057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013252 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,724 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.