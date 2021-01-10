Render Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,290.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Render Token has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $10,290.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

