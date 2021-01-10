Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.0983 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $12,034.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

