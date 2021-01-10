Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $100,503.98 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.46 or 0.04372517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00310731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

