Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $85,160.20 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

