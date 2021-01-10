Request 24-Hour Volume Reaches $716,746.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $30.45 million and approximately $716,746.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, WazirX, Koinex and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Mercatox, Huobi Global, Binance, CoinExchange, Koinex, Coineal, IDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, WazirX, Kyber Network, KuCoin, COSS, CoinPlace and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

