Request (REQ) Hits Market Cap of $28.65 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Request has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and COSS. Request has a total market cap of $28.65 million and $542,148.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin, CoinPlace, Coineal, COSS, IDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, WazirX, Mercatox, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

