Reserve Rights Market Cap Achieves $408.18 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $408.18 million and $220.15 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

