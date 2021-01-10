Revain Achieves Market Capitalization of $990.21 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $990.21 million and $7.25 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

