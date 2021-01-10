Revain (REV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.92 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Revain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $991.46 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.