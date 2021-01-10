Reviewing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.83 $33.35 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.21 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of December 2, 2019, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

