Reviewing Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otonomy and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -11,386.86% -125.30% -57.69% Kamada 15.60% 12.89% 10.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otonomy and Kamada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $600,000.00 473.44 -$44.67 million ($1.45) -4.06 Kamada $127.19 million 2.31 $22.25 million $0.55 12.02

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy. Otonomy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Otonomy and Kamada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kamada 0 0 2 0 3.00

Otonomy currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Kamada has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.41%. Given Kamada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kamada is more favorable than Otonomy.

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kamada beats Otonomy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. It also provides KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus, as well as human transferrin that is used as a cultural medium for diagnostic assays and cell cultures. In addition, the company distributes Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra and Hepatect CP for the prevention of hepatitis B virus; Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin; and RUCONEST for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adults with hereditary angioedema. Further, it distributes Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; Albumin and Albumin 4% for maintenance of blood plasma; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX, as well as IXIARO vaccine. The company's products in pipeline are G1-AAT (IV) for graft versus host disease and L1-AAT (1V) for lung transparent that are in Phase II stage; and Inhaled AAT for AAT deficiency, which is in Phase II and III stages. It markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

