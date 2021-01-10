REVV (REVV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.81 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $1.81 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,611,583 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.