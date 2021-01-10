Rewardiqa (REW) Hits Market Cap of $50.34 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 341.2% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa token can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00013368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $50.34 million and approximately $397,230.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00300329 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a token. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

