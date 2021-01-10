Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $1.17 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

