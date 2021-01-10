Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $22.11 million and $2.20 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.