RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REDU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.54.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

