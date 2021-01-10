Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Director Sells C$23,775.00 in Stock

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Director Brian John Groves sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$23,775.00.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,907. The stock has a market cap of C$18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. Riverside Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.54.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

