Rivetz Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $397,185.88 and $609.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rivetz has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

