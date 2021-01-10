RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.11 Million

Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $101.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $347.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $482.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $500.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $741.42 million, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $897.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $4,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.