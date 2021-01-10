RMPL (RMPL) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, RMPL has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $595,291.77 and $3,840.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.44 or 0.00642433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236017 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.01 or 0.89914028 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 914,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,469 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

