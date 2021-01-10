Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,163,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,646,665.46.
Shares of CVE:OM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.48. 99,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$85.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.
About Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V)
