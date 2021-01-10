Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,163,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,646,665.46.

Shares of CVE:OM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.48. 99,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$85.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

About Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

