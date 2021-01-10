Robotina (ROX) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Robotina has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,570.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

