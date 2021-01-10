Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $3.84 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00010193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $39.46 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.64 or 0.04082944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00312832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

