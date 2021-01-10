Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

RYCEY opened at $1.52 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

