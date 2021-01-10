RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $118.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $130.58 million. RPC reported sales of $236.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $564.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $580.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $596.13 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $650.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.66 on Friday. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

