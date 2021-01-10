Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 43.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $418,386.29 and approximately $949.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.25 or 0.03324014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00446298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.23 or 0.01526335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00443590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00251351 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,588,519 coins and its circulating supply is 26,471,206 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.