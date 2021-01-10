S.Finance Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $30,848.18 and approximately $2.76 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00111890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00245407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00061636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,586.65 or 0.86676585 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

