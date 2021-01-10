SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 13.9% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $306,490.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $16.45 or 0.00043112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00111183 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00636253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013073 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

