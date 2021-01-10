Safe Haven Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $437,928.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

