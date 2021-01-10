Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.16 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $972,296.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00490622 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

