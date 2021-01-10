Safe Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $109,023.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

