Safe Reaches Market Cap of $4.91 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Safe has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $109,023.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

