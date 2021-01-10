SafeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $928,198.31 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $928,198.31 and $246.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,305.77 or 0.99737472 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00379599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.47 or 0.00483319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00148958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

