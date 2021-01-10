SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,439.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.