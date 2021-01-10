SalmonSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,711.00 (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SalmonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SalmonSwap has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar. SalmonSwap has a total market capitalization of $137,777.31 and approximately $1,711.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SalmonSwap (CRYPTO:SAL) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for SalmonSwap is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

