Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0001

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1,457.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

