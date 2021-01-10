SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $173.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $23,953.48 and $173.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

