Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Scry.info has a market cap of $866,331.82 and $86,121.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00330948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.48 or 0.03950042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.