Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Scrypta has a market cap of $431,432.48 and approximately $15.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,452,614 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,614 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

