Seele-N 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.70 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7.70 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.